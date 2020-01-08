16-year-old Haryana boy murdered for ransom

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A 16-year old Haryana boy was murdered for ransom in Panipat town. His body was found from the city outskirts on Wednesday.

Kunal, a Class 10 student and the nephew of a former councillor Jai Kumar Bindal, went missing a day earlier. The victim's family received a ransom call for Rs 5 lakh.

The family informed the police.

The police have rounded up two suspects.