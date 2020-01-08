16-year-old Haryana boy murdered for ransom
Kunal, a Class 10 student and the nephew of a former councillor Jai Kumar Bindal, went missing a day earlier. The victim's family received a ransom call for Rs 5 lakh.
Published: 08th January 2020 05:47 PM | Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:47 PM | A+A A-
CHANDIGARH: A 16-year old Haryana boy was murdered for ransom in Panipat town. His body was found from the city outskirts on Wednesday.
Kunal, a Class 10 student and the nephew of a former councillor Jai Kumar Bindal, went missing a day earlier. The victim's family received a ransom call for Rs 5 lakh.
The family informed the police.
The police have rounded up two suspects.