Home Nation

Ahmedabad clash: No arrests so far as 25 members of ABVP and NSUI booked

The NSUI has alleged that the police are reluctant to include names of BJYM president Rutvij Patel and state unit BJP secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela in the FIR.

Published: 08th January 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

A screenshot taken from a video footage shows ABVP and NSUI students engaged in a violent clash in Ahmedabad Gujarat Tuesday Jan. 7 2020. (Photo | PTI)

A screenshot taken from a video footage shows ABVP and NSUI students engaged in a violent clash in Ahmedabad Gujarat Tuesday Jan. 7 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: At least 25 members of the ABVP and NSUI were booked by the Ahmedabad police on Wednesday on the charges of rioting and assault, a day after a clash between the two student unions left four activists from both the sides injured.

The NSUI has alleged that the police are reluctant to include names of Gujarat Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Rutvij Patel and state unit BJP secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela in the FIR.

The Congress' student wing has claimed that both Patel and Vaghela were present when NSUI general secretary Nikhil Savani was thrashed outside the ABVP (Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad) office in Paldi area on Tuesday during a protest over the Sunday's violence on the JNU campus in Delhi.

Four persons from both sides, including Savani, were injured in the clash.

A case been registered against 25 unidentified members of the ABVP and NSUI under sections 147 (rioting), 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 and 324 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint lodged by Paldi police station inspector BS Rabari.

Nobody is arrested so far.

Meanwhile, Savani, who was hospitalised due to a head injury, has refused to sign a copy of his complaint.

"Savani had given names of Rutvij Patel and Pradipsinh Vaghela, but the police are trying to convince us not to name anyone in the FIR. Savani will not sign the FIR until names of Vaghela and Patel are added," said NSUI general secretary, Bhavik Solanki.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said a delegation of the party leaders would meet with Ahmedabad police commissioner Ashish Bhatia later in the day over the NSUI's demand for inclusion of names of the two BJP leaders in the FIR.

Meanwhile, the ABVP said they will also lodge a complaint with the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ahmedabad clash BJYM Gujarat Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha BJP ABVP
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp