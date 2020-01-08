Bharat Bandh: Trade union shutdown affects life in Tripura

By IANS

AGARTALA: A nationwide shutdown on Wednesday called by 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs) to protest against the Centre's disinvestment policies and scrapping of NPR, CAA and NRC, has affected normal life in Tripura.

Most markets, shops and business establishments were closed in the state and most private and passenger vehicles remained off the roads. But many government offices functioned almost normally and schools and other educational institutions also remained open with very less attendance.

Most banks and financial institutions remained shut. Police spokesman Subrata Chakraborty told IANS that there was no untoward incident anywhere in the state. Flights operated to and from Agartala and the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) also operated their trains with very less passengers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government has issued a circular asking all employees to attend offices normally otherwise action would be taken against them. The BJP has also organised bike rallies and processions to maintain normalcy. Huge contingent of security personnel were deployed all across Tripura.