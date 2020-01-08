Home Nation

BJP suffers rout in Nagpur Zilla Parishad elections

The BJP reversed the sides in Dhule, where the party won 38 of 55 seats. Results for Six ZPs, that went to vote on Tuesday, were declared today.

Published: 08th January 2020 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP suffered a rout in its bastion of Nagpur in the Zilla Parishad elections on Wednesday. In the 57-seat ZP, which the party had controlled till now, it was reduced to 15 while the Congress-NCP alliance bagged 40 seats.

The BJP reversed the sides in Dhule, where the party won 38 of 55 seats. Results for Six ZPs, that went to vote on Tuesday, were declared today. While voters from Nagpur and Dhule gave clear mandate, in all other local bodies including Nandurbar, Palghar, Akola and Washim alliances would be needed as no party or alliance won a clear mandate.

In Nandurbar, of the 56 seats, the Congress and the BJP have won 23 seats each leaving 7 for Shiv Sena and 3 for NCP. This has passed on the key to power in the local body to Shiv Sena. The party also emerged stronger in Mumbai’s neighbouring Palghar district. It won 18 of the 57 seats in Palghar ZP while the NCP could win 16 and the BJP won 11.

In Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar’s home district Akola, his Bharip Bahujan MahaSangh (BBMS) won 19 of 53 seats while the Shiv Sena won 11 seats. In 52-member Washim ZP, local alliance JanVikas Aghadi remained popular preference of the people though Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), NCP and Congress bagged more seats than them.

The three-party alliance like the one ruling the state can come to power in Washim, local sources said. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh has registered victory from Mendpajara seat in Nagpur, while BJP candidate lost in the ancestral village of union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Meanwhile, at Osmanabad ZP former minister and Shiv Sena MLA Tanaji Sawant turned rebel to help BJP gain power in the local body. Sawant, who was already going unhappy after failing to get into the state cabinet, wanted his nephew to be made official candidate for the post of local body chief. However, when it couldn’t happen, he joined hands with the BJP to get him elected as the deputy chief of the local body.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagpur Zilla Parishad elections BJP
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp