Home Nation

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to move Madras HC in tax evasion case

The matter relates to the alleged non-disclosure of Rs 1.35 crore received by Karti, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, and his wife Srinidhi in cash for sale of land at Muttukadu.

Published: 08th January 2020 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram ( File | PTI )

By PTI

CHENNAI: Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi will move the Madras High Court in a tax evasion case, a day after their discharge petition was rejected by a special court, their counsel said on Wednesday.

The matter relates to the alleged non-disclosure of Rs 1.35 crore received by Karti, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, and his wife Srinidhi in cash for sale of land at Muttukadu near here.

The couple's advocate N R R Arun Natarajan, in a "statement on behalf of Mrs and Mr Karti P Chidambaram," said no cash was received in the sale transaction.

"The IT Department's complaint was based on a notice of re-assessment. The IT Department's re-assessment proceedings abated on December 31, 2019. No order of assessment or demand was passed. The complaint is therefore non-existent in law," he said.

"We will bring this fact to the notice of the trial court and move the Madras High Court against the order of the trial court," Natarajan added.

No cash was received in the sale transaction and the entire proceeds have been accounted for and reflected in the books of account and returns filed, the counsel said.

On Tuesday, Special Court for MLAs and MPs judge D Lingeshwaran dismissed the discharge petition filed by Karti and his wife in connection with the case.

The judge had found merit in the evidence submitted by the prosecution and dismissed the plea.

The judge ordered the prosecution to go ahead with the framing of charges and sought both the accused to be present in the court on January 21.

The petitioners submitted that the transaction was completed and returns of income were filed in 2015 when Karti was not a member of Parliament.

The deputy director of income tax Investigation, Chennai, had filed a complaint on September 12, 2018 against the petitioners before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II (Economic Offences) for offences under sections 276c(1) and 277 of the I-T Act.

The case was later transferred to the special court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karti Chidambaram Congress Srinidhi Madras High Court
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp