Home Nation

CRPF DIG charged with throwing hot water on jawan; inquiry ordered

The purported incident took place on Tuesday at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruit training centre in Bihar's Rajgir district.

Published: 08th January 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Enraged at having burnt his mouth upon drinking hot water served to him by a jawan, a DIG-rank CRPF officer allegedly threw it on his face, prompting the force to order an inquiry, officials said on Wednesday.

The purported incident took place on Tuesday at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruit training centre in Bihar's Rajgir district.

An official communication by the force said Deputy Inspector General D K Tripathi, who was staying at the officers' mess of the institute for an official work, had ordered hot drinking.

Constable Amol Kharat was on duty at the facility and he served him the water in a thermos flask.

The officer, posted at the CRPF group centre in Mokamaghat in Bihar, is said to have burnt his mouth upon drinking the hot water, following which he summoned Kharat.

An altercation ensued between the two and the DIG "threw" hot water on the jawan's face and in his winter jersey.

The jawan has been admitted to a local hospital.

When contacted by PTI, Tripathi said as the inquiry is underway it will not be proper on his part to comment on the "one-sided story" in circulation.

Officials said a preliminary inquiry by an Inspector General (IG)-rank officer of the force has been ordered.

Prima facie it looks to be a case of "accident" and spilling of hot water when the altercation between the two happened, they said.

However, the inquiry report, along with specific recommendations, is expected by January 10 only after which the exact sequence of events and culpability could be established, they said.

An association of ex-paramilitary officials said the jawan "is being pressured to give statement that the burn injuries were due to spilling of boiled water from the flask".

"The constable is not being allowed to speak to his family members and colleagues. His mobile phone has been snatched by senior officers," the confederation of ex-paramilitary forces personnel welfare association said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp