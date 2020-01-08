Home Nation

Deepika Padukone's participation in Leftist protest reflects 'one-sided thinking': BJP

While appealing that no violence shall take place in JNU, the BJP leader alleged that the varsity has become a 'centre of politics for Leftists'.

Published: 08th January 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Shahnawaz Hussain

Shahnawaz Hussain (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday hit out at actor Deepika Padukone by stating that she should have taken proper cognisance of violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus as her solidarity with Leftist organisations reflects her "one-sided thinking".

"Deepika Padukone is a film actress. She should have taken proper cognisance of different versions of JNU violence. For the last three days, Leftist organisations have beaten students. Not only JNUSU president but over 30 students of Vidhayarti Parishad also sustained injuries. They are also students then why to differentiate?" Hussain asked. "Padukone's participation in the protest of the Leftist organisations reflects her one-sided thinking," he said.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest riles section of Twitterati

While appealing that no violence shall take place in JNU, the BJP leader alleged that the varsity has become a "centre of politics for Leftists."

The Bollywood actor on Tuesday had joined students protesting against the recent violence on the JNU campus.She was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim" and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar gave a speech.

She did not issue any statement nor did she address the students.Deepika was in the national capital to promote her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'.More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods late on Sunday night.

