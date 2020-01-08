Home Nation

Jharkhand loss dents BJP’s bargaining power in Bihar

The BJP, sources said, is keeping a close watch on the statements of the JD(U) leaders arguing the Nitish Kumar-led outfit returning to the 2009 model.

Published: 08th January 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP appears to be gearing up for negotiations with NDA ally JD(U) for seat adjustments for this year’s Bihar Assembly elections in the shadow of Jharkhand loss, attributed within the party to the alliance partner AJSU parting ways. The BJP leaders note that the party’s ground to stick to equal sharing of seats as in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has been weakened due to the loss in Jharkhand.

The BJP, sources said, is keeping a close watch on the statements of the JD(U) leaders arguing the Nitish Kumar-led outfit returning to the 2009 model. Incidentally, JD(U) leaders are arguing that the 2009 seat adjustment between the two parties should be the basis of the talks while drawing the line that Kumar wouldn’t settle down on less than 125 seats in the state. Bihar has a total of 200 Assembly seats.

“JD(U) leaders can talk of any number, which is only posturing when the elections are still about 10 months away. The seat adjustment talks will be held between the chief minister and the top leadership and the basis will be social engineering to cash in on the strengths of the alliance partners,” sources said.The JD(U) leaders in the recent days have spoken of the 2009 seat adjustment formula when the party was a senior partner and the 2015 strengths in the state Assembly after the two parties had contested the polls separately. 

“In 2009, the JD(U) had contested about 1.44 times number of seats in the state than the BJP. The JD(U) strength in the current Assembly after the 2015 polls is about 1.35 times more than the BJP. The two models could be the basis for the negotiations,” said a senior JD (U) functionary.

BJP leaders termed the JD(U) “posturing” as  “simplistic”. “The two parties concur that they will contest the elections together. The seat adjustment will drag closer to the elections and local factors, including the caste equations, will come in the picture. The JD(U) is aware of the BJP’s core social base. Also, the JD(U) is an important ally of the BJP,” a senior BJP functionary said.

JD(U) to field candidates on all Delhi seats
The Janata Dal (United) will contest the Delhi election alone. The JD(U), which has an alliance with the BJP in Bihar, will field “candidates on all seats in Delhi”. When asked about JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor rendering support to AAP, party spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said JD(U) has nothing to do with Kishor’s I-PAC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP NDA JD(U) Bihar Assembly elections Bihar polls Jharkhand polls Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp