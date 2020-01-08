Home Nation

Maharashtra Legislature ratifies bill to extend SC/ST quota by another ten years

The resolution to ratify the bill was moved in the legislature by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Published: 08th January 2020 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray arrives at the State Assembly in Mumbai Wednesday Jan. 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray arrives at the State Assembly in Mumbai Wednesday Jan. 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Legislature on Wednesday unanimously ratified the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill, which proposes to extend quota to SC/STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years.

A special one-day session of the legislature was held to ratify the Constitution Amendment bill, passed by Parliament on December 11.

The resolution to ratify the bill was moved in the legislature by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis supported the resolution.

Thackeray and Fadnavis said the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes have made considerable progress in the last 70 years and there is a need to retain the inclusive character as envisioned by the founding fathers of the Constitution.

In the Council, Suresh Dhas of BJP, Bhai Jagtap of Congress and Jayant Patil of PWP said they wanted to speak on the issue, but Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar did not allow them to do so.

"Parliament has already cleared the bill and the state also needs to do. There is no need to discuss it any further," Nimbalkar told the Upper House and asked members not to insist on speaking on the bill.

The joint sitting of the Legislature began with an address by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The draft of his speech was approved by the state Cabinet on Tuesday.

In Maharashtra, there are five SC and four ST Lok Sabha constituencies.

The state also has 29 SC and 25 ST Assembly seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SC/ST quota Constitution Amendment bill Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp