Home Nation

MHA revises international mutual legal assistance guidelines

The guidelines, issued in December last year, are steps to enhance and streamline the process of international mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Published: 08th January 2020 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA

Ministry of Home Affairs (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Aiming to further its "zero tolerance" policy for crime and in an endeavour to fast track the dispensation of justice, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued revised guidelines for international mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

The revised guidelines provide step-by-step guidance to the investigation agencies for drafting and processing of Letters Rogatory and Mutual Legal Assistance requests and service of summons, notices and other judicial documents.

The guidelines, issued in December last year, are steps to enhance and streamline the process of international mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

By incorporating various legal and technological developments in the recent years, officials in the Home Ministry said that the new guidelines aim to make the documentation in this regard more precise and focused as well as compliant with international requirements.

The guidelines have also taken into account the concerns raised by various courts for prompt and timely responses in service of documents on persons residing abroad, said the Ministry officials.

As an initiative, the officials said, the revised guidelines have provision for service of documents on authorities of foreign country, preferably within 10 days of receipt of request in respect of offences committed against women and children.

"Training in mutual legal assistance in criminal matters has also been taken up for investigators, prosecutors and judicial officers."

The government's move comes in the wake of transnational nature of crime and digital explosion which experts say has "blurred geographical boundaries for criminal activities" and that the availability of evidence and criminals outside the sovereign jurisdiction of countries has necessitated the transformation of scope and nature of conventional investigation.

India has entered into Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties and Agreements with 42 countries and is signatory to various international conventions like the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), and the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC).

The MHA is the designated "Central Authority" for India. Generally, assistance is sought and received in the form of Mutual Legal Assistance requests or Letters Rogatory and service of summons, notices or judicial documents on persons residing abroad.

In order to streamline the process of rendering and seeking such assistance, the MHA had issued guidelines regarding investigation abroad and issue of Letters Rogatory in 2007 and regarding service of summons, notices or judicial process on the persons residing abroad in 2009.

Over the decade, there have been substantial changes in international cooperation based on new legislations, regulations and conventions and amendment in procedural laws all over the world including India. These changes necessitated the need for comprehensive review of existing guidelines to keep them abreast the modern era requirements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MHA Ministry of Home Affairs
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp