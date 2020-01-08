Home Nation

Most recruiters face challenges with existing campus hiring

The survey, titled 'Campus Hiring 2019-20: Challenges, Trends & Best Practices', said the biggest challenges the organisations faced were building pre-placement connect and brand visibility.

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  More than 50 per cent campus recruiters face challenges with the existing campus hiring process, according to a survey on Tuesday.

The survey, titled 'Campus Hiring 2019-20: Challenges, Trends & Best Practices', by talent assessment company Mercer|Mettl, said the biggest challenges the organisations faced were building pre-placement connect and brand visibility with students. 55.41 per cent organisations termed it a challenge.

Similar number of organisations also said shortlisting the right set of campuses was a challenge.

"Through our latest report, we intend to highlight the existing and emerging trends that are shaping the campus hiring landscape. The insights can help companies bridge the gap between the old and the new mechanisms, enhancing the rate, scale and quality of the talent they onboard," said Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer|Mettl.

According to the report, 54.14 also voted logistics management and coordination with multiple campuses for multiple rounds as a challenge. 45.22 per cent ascertained that administration of right screening assessments for filtering candidates for interviews was a problem area.

Lastly, 38.85 per cent organisations said lower offer rollout to joining rate is a major concern.

The report also emphasises how the use of technology could turn out to be a game-changer for defining efficiency and scalability in campus recruitment through shortlisting target campuses, building pre-placement engagement, shortlisting resumes, rolling out screening assessments, and conducting interviews.

Organisations that revamped the campus hiring methodologies by integrating innovative technologies into the process fared better than peers, the study said. Organisations that leveraged campus intelligence to enhance hiring strategy were able to increase their onboarding rate to 75 per cent, the survey said.

The study recorded responses from over 400 campus recruiters across sectors, including IT, manufacturing, healthcare, government, construction, entertainment and retail.

