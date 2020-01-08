Home Nation

No plan to shut campus temporarily, efforts on to restore normalcy: JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar

Kumar, who has been under fire for not doing enough when students and faculty were brutally attacked by a masked mob had on Tuesday appealed the pupils to put the 'past behind and return to campus'.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar comes out after meeting HRD officials at Sashtri Bhavan in New Delhi Wednesday

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar comes out after meeting HRD officials at Sashtri Bhavan in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who met HRD Ministry officials on Wednesday over the recent violence on campus, said the university has not made any suggestions to temporarily shut the varsity and efforts are being made to restore normalcy.

The Ministry officials also maintained that no such proposal has been received.

"We have not made any such suggestions," Kumar told PTI following reports that the varsity administration suggested the Ministry about temporarily shutting the campus following the mob violence on Sunday.

"There is no move to do so. Efforts are on to facilitate conducive environment for students," he added.

A senior Ministry official said, "No proposal has been received by the Ministry in this regard".

Kumar, who has been under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, had on Tuesday appealed the students to "put the past behind and return to campus".

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as a group of masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence in the university.

They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre here and discharged on Monday.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

The ministry had on Sunday sought an immediate report from the registrar after the violence broke out on the campus and students and teachers were attacked.

