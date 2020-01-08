Home Nation

Over 100 cuts inflicted on woman by exorcist sister-in-law, two others in UP

While she was being given cuts on Sunday, Renu somehow managed to flee and reached a Bareilly college before falling unconscious.

Published: 08th January 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

For representational purposes.

By PTI

BAREILLY: Over 100 cuts were inflicted on a woman by her exorcist sister-in-law and two others in a belief that it will ensure the recovery of her father-in-law.

Renu, married to Sanjeev of Ghangaura village in Bhojipura area eight years ago, required 300 stitches for the 101 cuts inflicted on her during treatment at the district hospital here, said police.

Police said she received two dozen stitches on her face alone for the cuts inflicted by her sister-in-law Moni and her husband, and brother-in-law Mooli.

She was admitted to the ICU of the district hospital, where Dr Mukul Agarwal said, "The woman required 300 stitches and had over two dozen cuts on her face alone. She had over 100 cuts on the entire body."

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Pandey said Moni has been arrested and attempts are on to nab others.

"Moni's father is ill for the past a few months. The accused are involved in exorcism and in the superstition that their act will ensure the recovery of Moni's father, they inflicted cuts on Renu's body," the officer said.

While she was being given cuts on Sunday, Renu somehow managed to flee and reached a Bareilly college before falling unconscious.

Police admitted her to the district hospital.

The accused allegedly tried to sacrifice her and when her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law tried to stop them, they were locked in a room, police said.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday on the complaint of the victim's brother, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Exorcism UP Exorcism
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp