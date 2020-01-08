Home Nation

People advised not to travel to Shimla, Manali as over 250 roads blocked due to heavy snowfall

In a message posted on its Facebook page, the Shimla Police said all the roads leading towards the city are blocked.

Published: 08th January 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

People walk on snow covered roads amid heavy snowfall in Shimla on Wednesday Jan. 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Authorities on Wednesday advised people not to travel to popular tourist destinations Shimla and Manali as over 250 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall, officials said.

It will be appropriate not to travel till the opening of the roads, Shimla SP Omapati Jamwal said.

The tourists have been stranded for several hours in Shimla because the roads are snow-bound.

Similarly, the Kullu Police said the lower areas of Manali have been blocked due to heavy snowfall.

The vehicles are not allowed beyond green tax barrier, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said.

The Kullu Police has requested the public not to take their vehicles towards Manali till further instructions.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, Shimla received 20 cm snowfall between 5.30 pm on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Dalhousie in Chamba district received 35 cm snowfall, followed by Manali in Kullu district (22 cm), Kalpa in Kinnaur district (16 cm) and Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong (8 cm), the department said.

Kharapather witnessed 60 cm snowfall, Khadrala (33 cm), Gondola (18.5 cm), Theog (12 cm), Jubbal (7.5 cm) and Pooh (5 cm) during the period.

