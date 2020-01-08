Plitical row within Congres over Kota Infant tragedy seems set to escalate

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The political row within the ruling Congress over the Kota Infant tragedy seems set to escalate. The Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has once again reiterated the need for fixing accountability over a hundred infant deaths in J K Loan Hospital in Kota.

Pilot said, "I had said before and even today I am saying that we will have to fix the responsibility so that such incidents do not recur in future."

"If the responsibility is not fixed and it is continued in the same way, then such incidents may repeat in the coming future," Pilot told the media on Tuesday in Jaipur.

"I am very hurt, very sad and worried about the death of children. I have focused on what was our response after such a big tragedy. Our response should be sensitive, people should feel that those who are sitting in power after this whole event are working to improve it, " he asserted candidly.

The Deputy CM said that it's not the issue of any individual, party or any government but the effort should be to rectify the situation. Pilot said that he raised the issue to ensure that there should be active on the ground on the deaths of infants.

On the allegation made by the Health Minister Raghu Sharma that the broken windows, doors and seepage in the roof was the responsibility of PWD department which is headed by Pilot, the Deputy CM said that as the President of the party, I have always said that whether we are in power or in opposition, we have to maintain contact with the general public all the time.

Earlier on Sunday, after the state Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma questioned the PWD department over fixing responsibility of pending works wear and tear in the hospital, also statement was issued by the PWD department which said that the repair work could have been done in JK Lone Hospital after the release of the budget by the Department of Medical Education.

In this case, on July 23rd, a demand for rupees10 Lakh was made and was sent to the Medical Education Department. But the Medical Education Department issued its approval on January 1, 2020, and now a tender has been sought for it. PWD had no budget available until 30 December 2019.

With the Dy CM and the Health Minister making charges against each others department, the rift in the Rajasthan government over fixing accountability over the Kota tragedy now seems set to intensify.