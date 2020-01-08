Powerful IED, other explosives recovered in Jharkhand

By PTI

RANCHI: Security forces recovered a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) in Giridih district of Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, CRPF personnel launched a search operation near Phulibagan in the district and seized the IED weighing around 20 kg, police said here in a release.

The explosive, which has been diffused, was planted to target security forces, it said.

In Garhwa district, security personnel seized 173 gelatin sticks and other explosives from Jahar Sarai forest, police said.