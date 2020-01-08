Sulking Congress minister skips Maharashtra cabinet meet

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar skipped the Maharashtra Cabinet meeting on Tuesday allegedly in protest of not getting a ‘good’ portfolio. While Congress leaders said his concerns would be addressed, there were also reports of a minor clash between two senior ministers Ashok Chavan and Chhagan Bhujbal over seating arrangement during the Cabinet meeting. Another senior minister Eknath Shinde, however, denied the report.

As the Cabinet met under CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, Wadettiwar was conspicuous by his absence at the meeting. When contacted, the minister neither endorsed nor denied reports of him being unhappy and skipping the meet. “No comments,” he said. However, PCC chief Balasaheb Thorat said the party shall address his concerns. “I don’t think today’s absence was because he is unhappy,” he added.