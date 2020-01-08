Three more arrested over violence in Muzaffarnagar during anti-CAA protests

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Three more people have been arrested in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hurling stones at police during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last month, police said on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of people arrested in the district in connection with the December 20 incident has gone up to 79.

The accused were identified on the basis of CCTV footage and arrested on Tuesday, SHO of Civil Line Police Station Samey Pal said.

The town in western part of the state witnessed violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act after Friday prayers on December 20.

Incidents of stone-pelting, arson and loot were reported from some localities during which several protesters were injured.

The police said more than 12 cops, including some sub-inspector-level officers and constables, were injured in the violence.

They, however, could not share the total number of protesters injured in the incident.

On Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made an unscheduled visit to the district to meet the families of those who bore the brunt of the violent protests.