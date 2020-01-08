Home Nation

Trade, industry sectors see shutdown in Maharashtra during nationwide strike

This is the first-time all major parties in the state, except BJP, have joined the nationwide strike.

Published: 08th January 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Members of a trade union stage a protest during the 24-hour nationwide strike called by ten trade unions against the central government over various issues in Mumbai

Members of a trade union stage a protest during the 24-hour nationwide strike called by ten trade unions against the central government over various issues in Mumbai (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Lakhs of workers in large number from government, private sectors, banks and other establishments joined the nationwide trade shutdown called by 10 central trade unions, including the ruling Shiv Sena, here on Wednesday.

"There is a total response in the banking and financial sectors, oil companies, central/state government, defence establishments, docks and ports, private engineering and chemical sectors, government hospitals and industrial estates, railway workers, Mathadi labour, aanganwadi employees, etc." Trade Union Joint Action Committee (Maharashtra) Convenor Vishwas Utagi told IANS.

However, the response was partial in the transport sector, wholesale fresh produce markets and some shops and commercial establishments were reported to be open in some urban centres. Thousands of workers took out 'relay' processions from different parts of Mumbai and other districts in the state and demonstrations will be held all day to protest against the government's policies on privatisation.

This is the first-time all major parties in the state - except the Bharatiya Janata Party - have joined the nationwide strike. They include the ruling Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, CPI, CPM, PWS, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Janata Dal and others, said Utagi.

Besides the 10 national-level trade unions, around 60 youth and students organisations have also joined the nationwide strike, to protest against the 'anti-labour' and 'anti-worker' policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Bharat Bandh All India strike Maharashtra strike All India bandh
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp