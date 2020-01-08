Trade, industry sectors see shutdown in Maharashtra during nationwide strike

By IANS

MUMBAI: Lakhs of workers in large number from government, private sectors, banks and other establishments joined the nationwide trade shutdown called by 10 central trade unions, including the ruling Shiv Sena, here on Wednesday.

"There is a total response in the banking and financial sectors, oil companies, central/state government, defence establishments, docks and ports, private engineering and chemical sectors, government hospitals and industrial estates, railway workers, Mathadi labour, aanganwadi employees, etc." Trade Union Joint Action Committee (Maharashtra) Convenor Vishwas Utagi told IANS.

However, the response was partial in the transport sector, wholesale fresh produce markets and some shops and commercial establishments were reported to be open in some urban centres. Thousands of workers took out 'relay' processions from different parts of Mumbai and other districts in the state and demonstrations will be held all day to protest against the government's policies on privatisation.

This is the first-time all major parties in the state - except the Bharatiya Janata Party - have joined the nationwide strike. They include the ruling Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, CPI, CPM, PWS, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Janata Dal and others, said Utagi.

Besides the 10 national-level trade unions, around 60 youth and students organisations have also joined the nationwide strike, to protest against the 'anti-labour' and 'anti-worker' policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre.