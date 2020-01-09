Bhopal diary

Home Nation

Indore’s famous food street 56 Dukan will be developed on lines of New York’s world famous Times Square as part of the ongoing Smart City project.

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

56 Dukan to get Times Square-like makeover
Indore’s famous food street 56 Dukan will be developed on lines of New York’s world famous Times Square as part of the ongoing Smart City project. Under the initiative to give a smart makeover to 56 Dukan, the entire food street will be declared no vehicle zone, ultra modern tiles would be installed and roads widened, besides making the overhead wire-lines underground. Also, art and music shows will be organised regularly to ensure that foodies spend 3-4 hours there.

Free sports facilities at SAI Bhopal
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bhopal centre has opened sports facilities on its campus for the common public. According to official sources at SAI-Bhopal, not a single penny will be charged from sports lovers using the facilities with a serious intent. The latest development comes in the wake of Union Sports Minster Kiren Rijiju announcing his ministry’s intent to increase the usage of existing sports infrastructure in the country by three times over the next three months.

Indore temple enters record books
With a record 8.35 lakh people visiting the Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore on January 1, New Year’s Day, the famous temple has made its way into the World Book of Records, London. According to the World Book of Records certificate issued on Tuesday, the temple has been included in the list of one of the most visited temples with mythological and historic significance. A total of 8,35,917 people visited the temple on the New Year’s Day. Located in the eastern part of Indore, the Khajrana Ganesh Temple is also one of major tourist attractions in the city.

Jayasuriya picks Kohli as his favourite batsman
Former Sri Lankan all rounder and skipper Sanath Jayasuriya, who played a pivotal role in the island nation’s World Cup triumph in 1996, said the Sri Lankans follow Indian cricket and movies very closely. In Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha town recently to inaugurate a cricket tourney, Jayasuriya also said that be it cricket or tourism, both India and Sri Lanka share an inherent brotherly bonding. Asked who was his favourite batsman in modern day cricket, he picked India captain Virat Kohli as his first choice, while dubbing Rohit Sharma as one of the best in the world.

Anuraag Singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

