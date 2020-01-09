Commission probing Jhiram Maoist attack gets another extension

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The judicial panel probing into the audacious Maoist attack that eliminated chunk of top Congress leadership at Jhiram valley in south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district in 2013 gets another extension. The state has extended the deadline for the commission to submit the report by March 31, 2020.



The previous Raman Singh government had set up a judicial commission headed by the then sitting high court judge Prashant Mishra to probe the incident. Separate investigation was also carried out by the NIA. The opposition Congress had then alleged a “deliberate delay” in the investigation process which the party stated has “not brought the guilty to book”.



As many as 28 persons including twenty Congress leaders were killed at Jhiram in Darbha when the armed Maoists targeted a Congress motorcade, which was on its way to Jagdalpur after holding a parivartan yatra rally in Sukma on May 25, 2013.



After the ambush, the incident was also probed by the NIA. The Congress government had earlier written to the Centre seeking a report on investigation carried out by the NIA on Jhiram but it has so far not been received.



The state government has also constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the deadly Maoist ambush.