Home Nation

Commission probing Jhiram Maoist attack gets another extension

The state has extended the deadline for the commission to submit the report by March 31, 2020. 

Published: 09th January 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The judicial panel probing into the audacious Maoist attack that eliminated chunk of top Congress leadership at Jhiram valley in south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district in 2013 gets another extension. The state has extended the deadline for the commission to submit the report by March 31, 2020. 

The previous Raman Singh government had set up a judicial commission headed by the then sitting high court judge Prashant Mishra to probe the incident. Separate investigation was also carried out by the NIA. The opposition Congress had then alleged a “deliberate delay” in the investigation process which the party stated has “not brought the guilty to book”.

As many as 28 persons including twenty Congress leaders were killed at Jhiram in Darbha when the armed Maoists targeted a Congress motorcade, which was on its way to Jagdalpur after holding a parivartan yatra rally in Sukma on May 25, 2013.

After the ambush, the incident was also probed by the NIA. The Congress government had earlier written to the Centre seeking a report on investigation carried out by the NIA on Jhiram but it has so far not been received.

The state government has also constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the deadly Maoist ambush.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jhiram Maoist attack
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp