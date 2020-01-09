‘Don’t teach patriotism, does your family have a freedom fighter,’ Kamal Nath questions PM Modi

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath fired salvos at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, questioning whether anyone from Narendra Modi’s family or relatives was part of the country’s freedom struggle.

“Stop teaching us patriotism, just tell us Modiji whether anyone in your family or even relatives has ever been a freedom fighter,” Nath mocked at the PM and BJP, while addressing the ongoing Congress Seva Dal national training camp in Bhopal.

Attacking the Modi government over NRC and CAA, the MP CM said “We’re not concerned what is written in the law, what we’re concerned about is what isn’t written in the law. Laws are enacted, but every law has sections related to safeguards. Does these laws also have necessary safeguards ?”

Further questioning the NRC, Nath questioned, “One wonders what was the urgency of NRC, was the sky falling or was their sudden influx of intruders from various nations, which prompted you (PM Modi) to go for NRC.”

Accusing the BJP and PM Modi of playing diversionary politics, the MP CM said, “Since the last six years, the BJP and PM Modi have been playing diversionary politics to divert public attention from the burning issues confronting the nation. Ask them (BJP and the PM) the questions about the real challenges to the country, including agriculture, employment and economy, they will have no answers.”

The CM also announced that MP will have active IT Cell for the Congress Party’s Seva Dal, which will function as Seva Dal’s command centre at the national level.

Later, when questioned by journalists about ex-CM Digvijaya Singh having stated about the weakening of Congress ideology, Nath said, “I don’t think that Congress’s ideology is weakening, may the publication of the party’s ideology is weak.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, while addressing the same Seva Dal training camp, ex-CM Digvijaya Singh had linked the RSS run schools with hate and violence. “The RSS run schools teach hate which later leads to violence and violence causes terror,” Singh had said provoking a sharp reaction from the opposition BJP.

The ongoing Seva Dal national camp has hogged headlines over a booklet on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, in which it was claimed that Savarkar had a homosexual relationship with Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.