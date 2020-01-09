Fire breaks out at ESIC hospital in Noida, patients evacuated

By PTI

NOIDA (UP): A fire broke out at the ESIC Hospital here on Thursday morning, prompting the administration of the government facility to evacuate patients and their relatives, officials said.

The blaze that broke out around 9.30 am in the basement of the seven-storey hospital building located in Sector 24 was brought under control in two hours, a Fire Department official said.

At least four fire tenders and an ambulance were rushed to the spot, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be known and the damage yet to be assessed, the official added.

Several patients and their relatives besides the hospital staff were evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported, according to eyewitnesses.

Around 10 patients are lying on the open ground in the hospital premises and the administration is planning to shift them to nearby hospitals, they said.