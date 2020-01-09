Home Nation

Jharkhand Assembly condemns violence at JNU and Jamia

The house also expressed disagreement with Parliament on the issue of cancelling the nomination of representatives of Anglo-Indian community in the legislature.

JNU violence

Vandalised rooms at the Sabarmati Hostel in JNU on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Assembly, on the last day of three day Assembly session on Wednesday, unanimously condemned the violence which recently took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Milia University in Delhi. The house also expressed disagreement with Parliament on the issue of cancelling the nomination of representatives of Anglo-Indian community in the legislature.

However, the House witnessed a ruckus over Congress MLA Irfan Ansari’s charge that the BJP had encouraged lynchings in the state BJP MLAs rushed to the well of the House demanding Ansari’s suspension and demanding his apology, which Ansari refused. BJP MLA CP Singh, during discussion over the Governor Droupadi Murmu’s address in the House on Tuesday, had questioned Ansari as to how he would feel if he were to be called an ISI or a Pakistani agent? “Mob-lynching has brought bad name to Jharkhand while BJP-RSS have been protecting the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Amit Mandal, who was part of the mob is a BJP worker. This is what I said in the house. Nobody responsible for lynching will be spared by this government,” said Ansari. “A probe will be ordered into all incidents of mob-lynching which took place during the last 4-5 years,” said Ansari, adding, “Department wise probe will also be ordered into each corruption charge during BJP rule.” BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan, said Ansari’s refusal to apologise was an insult to the Speaker as it was he who had asked for it. “Strict action should be taken against him,” said Narayan.

