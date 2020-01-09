Home Nation

JNU violence: Maharashtra Congress leader wants CM to remove pro-RSS VCs in state varsities

People with RSS ideology have been strategically appointed on key posts in every university of the state, said Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh.

Ashish Deshmukh (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh has requested the Uddhav Thackeray government to revoke appointments of pro-RSS Vice Chancellors in the state universities. He raised the issue on Thursday as the ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ organized by former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha was kickstarted at the Gateway of India by NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

“The JNU VC is pro-RSS. From the JNU incidents, we can imagine what may happen if such persons head our universities. If we don’t want JNU-like situation in Maharashtra, the appointment of pro-RSS VCs will have to be revoked,” Deshmukh said while speaking at the rally.

“I shall meet CM Uddhav Thackeray soon to formally raise the demand before him,” Deshmukh told The New Indian Express later.

“The RSS now dominates the education field as people with RSS ideology have been strategically appointed on key posts in every university of the state during the five-year tenure of Devendra Fadnavis. If they are not removed, BJP and its affiliates would soon vitiate the atmosphere in our campuses,” Deshmukh said.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar flagged off the Gandhi Shanti Yatra organized by Sinha. He also walked a few steps with the Yatra.

“A large section of society is unhappy with the current situation in the country. They need to be guided on which path to choose. Mahatma Gandhi’s way is right for them and Sinha has taken the responsibility to do so,” Pawar said, adding, the new legislations brought in by the Centre are "divisive" in nature.

Prominent Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar too was present on the occasion. “The battle would be prolonged and the government is unlikely to budge soon,” Ambedkar said while praising Sinha for undertaking the task at the age of 80. He also said that this is a political battle and needs to be fought on the political arena.

The 21-day yatra against CAA, NRC and NPR will reach Pune on Thursday and go to Nashik on Friday before it reaches Surat on its way to Delhi.

