‘New Parliament complex to serve for 250 years’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said Parliament session in 2022, when India celebrates 75th years of Independence, will be held in a new building.

Speaking at the 25th meeting of the presiding officers of the Commonwealth nations in Ottawa, Birla said, “The Parliament complex, which was built in 1927, has completed 92 years. The growing mandate has further expanded the role of Parliament and the elected members. There’s a need to ensure adequate space for the elected members and officials in Parliament. The new Parliament complex will serve the demands and aspirations of the next 250 years,” Birla told the conference.

Birla stressed that the redevelopment of the Parliament complex presented an opportunity for the MPs to connect with the people to deepen the roots of democracy.

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh argued for dialogue between the elected members and the people. “Transparency and accountability are the hallmark of a healthy democracy. Elected Houses must at various levels connect with the people,” he said while speaking on ‘Parliamentary Engagement: Openness, Transparency and Accountability’.