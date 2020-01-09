Home Nation

NPF suspends MP who voted in favour of Citizenship Amendment Bill

K G Kenye was earlier served a showcause notice and he had sent a reply but the NPF was not convinced.

Published: 09th January 2020

Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) members participate in a torchlight rally to protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati Thursday Dec. 5 2019. (Photo | PTI)

File Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) in Nagaland has suspended its Rajya Sabha member, K G Kenye, for going against party lines by voting in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), which now is Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“…In pursuance to the recommendation of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the NPF and in exercise of the power conferred on me…you are hereby suspended from both primary and active membership of the NPF till further order. However, you will be bound by the Whip of the NPF on the floor of the Upper House of Indian Parliament (Rajya Sabha) as per the existing law and judicial decisions of the honourable apex court,” NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu wrote in the suspension order.

“While, you may have your own personal reasons in voting in favour of CAB/CAA, however, as far as the party stand is concerned, there is no change till date and the stand of the party remains the same to oppose CAB/CAA. Hence, your conduct and action inside the Rajya Sabha on this particular issue do not reflect and represent the stand of the NPF in any manner,” the order reads.

Earlier, Kenye was served a show-cause notice and he had sent a reply but the NPF was not convinced. It said the reply was not only evasive but an attempt to dictate terms on the party as the CAB/CAA was interpreted in a manner to force the party to embrace it as the party’s collective stand.


 

TAGS
Naga People’s Front Rajya Sabha Member K G Kenye Citisenhip Amendment Bill
