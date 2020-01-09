Home Nation

Rajasthan infant deaths: Probe into Chinese equipment at Kota hospital

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday alleged that China-made medical equipment were being used at the hospital.

Published: 09th January 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

A child undergoes treatment at JK Lon hospital, Kota, where at least 100 infants have died in the month of December as per reports.

A child undergoes treatment at JK Lon hospital, Kota, where at least 100 infants have died in the month of December as per reports. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: With reports alleging that sub-standard Chinese medical equipment may have been behind the baby deaths at Kota’s JK Lon Hospital, the Rajasthan government has ordered an inquiry into their purchase. The hospital has seen over 110 infant deaths since December.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday alleged that China-made medical equipment were being used at the hospital. “We have ordered an inquiry into the purchase of Chinese equipment.”

“I have directed Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rohit Kumar Singh to investigate and find out who was behind the purchase of such equipment. We need to find out who bought the poor-quality multipara monitors from Shanghai, putting the lives of infants at risk,” he said on the sidelines of a meeting with health officials in Jaipur on Wednesday.

With the Congress government under fire from the Opposition over the baby deaths, the minister had earlier directed officials in his department to take stock of medical equipment being used at the Kota hospital. It was found that most of the equipment were of Chinese-make, which did not meet the quality standards.

One particular equipment, which has come into focus post the infant deaths, is the multipara monitor, which is used for measuring vital parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate and the respiratory rate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kota hospital deaths Rajasthan infant deeaths
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp