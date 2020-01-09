Home Nation

Three labourers killed in fire in under-construction building in Jaipur

All three died of suffocation whereas the other three were undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable

Published: 09th January 2020 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Residents defend a property from a bushfire at Hillsville near Taree, 350km north of Sydney. (Photo | AFP)

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three labourers were killed and many injured in a fire which broke out in an under-construction building at Anita Colony here following which an FIR was registered against the building owner and contractor, police said Wednesday.

All three died of suffocation whereas the other three were undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the six labourers were working in the building on the fifth and sixth floors.

All of them got trapped when the building doors, wooden works and false ceiling caught fire. As the fire engulfed the building, the three of them fell unconscious.

They were rescued and rushed to Jaipuria Hospital and SMS Hospital for treatment.

The three unconscious labourers identified as Azhar, Nizam and Saurabh succumbed at Jaipuria Hospital, the police said. 

"One of the three others injured was sent home after first aid whereas two other labourers are undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital and their condition is stable. One of them having burn injuries was critical but is now responding well to the medication. A case has been registered against the building owner and the contractor," said Manvendra Singh, SHO, Bajaj Nagar police station.

Building owners Ananya Agarwal and NN Agarwal and the contractor Abbas have been booked under IPC sections 304 (Culpable homicide) and 336 (Act endangering life or safety of others), he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaipur under-construction building fire
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp