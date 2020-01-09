Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath asks agriculture mandis in UP to increase cow welfare cess from 2% to 3%

The CM said that the cess money should go to only those institutions which run the cow shelters with dedication.

Published: 09th January 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

cow smuggling, cattle, lynching

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Giving a further push to cow protection in state, CM Yogi Adityanath has asked the Agriculture Mandis to increase the cess from 2% to 3% towards the construction of cow shelters in the state following a rise in their income during the last year.

While chairing the 157th meeting of Governing Council of the State Agricultural Produce Markets Board (Mandi Parishad) at his office on Thursday, the CM said that the cess money should go to only those institutions which run the cow shelters with dedication.  Some amount of this money should also be imparted to the Animal Husbandry Department, directed the CM.

Meanwhile, the CM also cautioned the officers concerned against the ongoing tension in the Gulf countries and keep a tight vigil on suspects who could indulge in black marketing, storage and smuggling of essential things under its guise. This could lead to an increase in the prices by creating artificial shortages of commodities."Keep a close eye on them and take strict action if necessary. Also, keep a special watch on the prices of pulses, oil and vegetables", said the CM.

Notably, early last year, the Uttar Pradesh government had cleared a policy paving the way for implementation of a cow welfare cess on different departments including excise items (0.5%), Toll Tax collected by various departments (0.5%), Mandi Parishad (2%),  to fund construction and maintenance of cow shelters across the state.

Moreover, the cess of 0.5 per cent levied on toll tax pertained to the money collected by government agencies, and on profits made by public sector enterprises and construction agencies like UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd, UPSIDC etc for the purpose.

The decision had helped the state government earn additional Rs 34 crore as cow welfare cess. Moreover, a provision was also made for temporary cow shelters by using MP, MLA and MNREGA funds.

The local bodies were expected to arrange funds as much as possible from their budget for nutrition and management of protected cows. The CM had also allocated Rs 100 crore to local bodies for the purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cow welfare cess Yogi Adityanat Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Mandis
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp