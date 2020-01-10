Home Nation

15 foreign envoys take stock in Valley, get briefing from army

A delegation of editors of nine local newspapers, representatives of NGOs, lesser known civil society members and traders also met the envoys.

Published: 10th January 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

US envoy Kenneth Juster interacts with civil society members in the Valley.

US envoy Kenneth Juster interacts with civil society members in the Valley. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

 NEW DELHI:  On the eve of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the internet lockdown in Kashmir, envoys of 15 countries, including the US, visited the Valley as part of their two-day trip to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation, months after the Centre scrapped Article 370.After a briefing by the Army, the envoys met a small group of political leaders, led by former PDP lawmaker Altaf Bukhari.

The leaders called for the restoration of statehood to J&K, highlighted the “slowing development” since August and demanded that all political leaders, lawyers, and businessmen who are detained be released. They also called for the restoration of internet services. One of the leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir said: “We told the foreign delegation that revocation of Article 370 was unexpected. The Centre managed it in a way that there was no bloodshed. However, the credit for peace goes to the people who didn’t opt for violence.”

In Delhi, the foreign office rebutted as “unfounded”, criticism that the diplomats were on a guided tour. “This is the beginning. As the situation normalises, there will be freer interaction between delegations and the people,” it said.

A delegation of editors of nine local newspapers, representatives of NGOs, lesser-known civil society members and traders also met the envoys. However, Kashmir’s leading trade body Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry was not invited to meet the envoys. 

Visiting team briefed on Valley’s security situation 

Local BJP leaders also did not meet the delegation. The political leaders who met the foreign delegation said special privileges enjoyed by local residents under Article 370 should be restored. Besides Altaf Bukhari and Mir, the group of leaders included PDP’s Rafi Mir, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Abdul Majid Paddar, Javed Baig and Abdul Rahim Rather, Hillal Shah, Shoaib Lone of the Congress. The delegation comprised envoys of the US, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, Maldives, S. Korea, Morocco, Niger, Peru, Togo, Guyana, Fiji, The Philippines, Argentina, and Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Students booked on sedition charges over "Free Kashmir" placard in Karnataka protest

Upon arrival, they were given security briefing by army commanders including General Officer Commanding 15 Corps Lt Gen K J Dhillon at army headquarters in Srinagar. “The army commanders told them that Pakistan was continuously trying to push armed militants to foment trouble and disturb peace in the region,” a source said.

Replying to queries on why the envoys of several other countries were left out of the delegation, the MEA spokesperson said the government wanted to keep the size of the group small.“We wanted to include envoys from different geographical regions. Depending on the inputs we get from this visit, similar visits can be organised in the future. The EU envoys welcomed our decision, but wanted to visit the Valley in a group. Some found the notice too short to undertake the trip,” the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir internet ban
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp