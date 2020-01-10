Brands get creative with #NewPassword Twitter trend

By Online Desk

Remember all the times when you tried to create a new password for your social media account and it said "weak password" and recommended you to insert numbers, characters and letters? Even after all that effort, the bot would simply reject your password and leave you in an 'all-hell-broke-loose' state!

This was the 'Eureka' moment for a lot of popular and established brands to come out with their creative take on the latest Twitter trend #NewPassword. What is it all about? Your password is the word you use every day. Now, it gets rejected, right? Enter #NewPassword - the strong one that goes along with the lingo or endorsement of the brand. Get it? Or did it just get rejected by your brain like every other math lesson?

From IPL teams, Fevicol, Havells, to international brands like Dunkin Donuts, almost all brands competed to put out their best, ie, strongest password out there. Ace Twitter gurus specialised in social media marketing - the Mumbai Police and the Pune Police - also joined the bandwagon.

Check out some creative 'weak' and 'strong passwords' here!

— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 9, 2020

आम्ही का सांगावं? What if sharing the strong password is a @TwitterIndia trend? We practice what we preach! #NeverSharePasswords #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/gsDI3lj5T3 — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 9, 2020

Sharing your passwords and bank details is something that will never be a trend. Be safe, secure and smart, and protect yourself from phishing and cyber crimes. To know more click here: https://t.co/9JqWzjnYDb#SecureBanking #newpassword pic.twitter.com/tUriGqXhfl — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) January 8, 2020