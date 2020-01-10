Congress slams Himanta Biswa Sarma for calling its MLAs 'descendants of Bangladeshis'

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The opposition Congress in Assam has slammed Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his statement that 90% MLAs of the party in the state are descendants of Bangladeshi migrants.

It challenged him to prove what he had asserted or tender an apology.

“His statement that 90% of Assam Congress MLAs are descendants of Bangladeshi migrants is a lie. We challenge him to prove it or tender an apology. If he doesn’t do that, we will take necessary steps against him,” warned Congress MLA and leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia.

Another Congress leader and former Minister, Wazed Ali Choudhury, also came down heavily on Sarma.

“He (Sarma) is an opportunist and the people of Assam know it. He only tells lies and we all know his comments have no weight. Can he prove what he said?” Choudhury asked.

“Whenever there is an election, he will say (Lok Sabha member) Badruddin Ajmal will become Assam’s CM. After the election of 1983, Assam had 40 Muslim MLAs. The figure has gone down now,” the Congress leader pointed out.

He alleged that Sarma’s sole aim was to grab the CM’s chair. Whichever party will come to power in Assam next year, he will join it to try and become the CM, Choudhury added.

Sarma had made the controversial statement two days ago at a rally.