Delhi court dismisses NGO's plea to persuade Nirbhaya convicts to donate organs

A Delhi court had earlier this week issued a death warrant to the four convicts -- Vinay, Pawan, Akshay, and Mukesh.

Published: 10th January 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.

Nirbhaya gang rape case convicts (clockwise from top left) Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a petition by an NGO that sought permission to meet four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case to convey them a message regarding organ donation.

The plea was filed almost two weeks before the four convicts are scheduled to be executed.

Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora while dismissing NGO's plea stated, "I am on the view that applicant has no locus to meet the convicts whatever reason, therefore, jail authority cannot be directed for any compliance."

NGO RACO's founding member Rahul Sharma had requested the court to grant him permission to meet them and motivate them to donate their organs for social welfare.

The court, however, refused to pass any direction to the Tihar Jail authorities in the matter.

During the course of proceedings, Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmad opposed the plea stating that it is "legally not sustainable".

"After issuance of the death warrant only family members and lawyers can meet them in jail, no stranger can meet in jail and this NGO has no locus in the matter," Ahmad said.

A Delhi court had earlier this week issued a death warrant to the four convicts -- Vinay, Pawan, Akshay, and Mukesh. They are slated to be executed on January 22 at 7 am in the Tihar Jail premises.

They were convicted and sentenced to death in September 2013 for raping a 23-year-old woman on a moving bus in the national capital on the night of December 16, 2012.

The death penalty was later also upheld by the High Court and Supreme Court. 

