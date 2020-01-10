Home Nation

Jaipur man charged with murder of wife, toddler

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three days after the brutal murder of a woman and her two-year-old toddler, police on Friday arrested the victim's husband and a contract killer in the case.

Police said Rohit Tiwari had hired contract killer Raj, alias Surabh Chaudhary, as he had strained relations with his wife Shweta Tiwari (30) and wanted to start a new family.

The role of Chaudhary's relative Hari Singh is also being investigated.

"The conspiracy was hatched on January 3 at a hotel near the Jaipur airport. Rohit paid Rs 20,000 in advance to the killer. Rohit had planned the murder of his wife and son to start a new family as his the relationship with his wife was strained right from their marriage," said Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava.

He said the accused had tried to project it as a case of kidnapping and extortion.

Rohit had come in contact of his friend, philosopher and guide Hari Singh while working in the IOCL, Udaipur.

Singh had introduced him to his brother-in-law Saurabh when Tiwari was transferred to Jaipur.

All three had family relations with each other.

On January 7, Saurabh attacked Shweta with a heavy object and slit her throat with a knife and then strangled her son and hit him with a heavy object on his head, police said.

He then dumped the body of the toddler at a secluded place behind their apartment, located at Unique Tower in Pratap Nagar.

"The role of Hari Singh will be interrogated and he will be arrested if found involved in the case," Srivastava said.

On Tuesday, Shweta Tiwari's body was found lying in a pool of blood at her apartment.

Her son's body was found a day later.

Rohit Tiwari had registered a case of murder, kidnapping and extortion at the Pratap Nagar police station.

Saurabh Chaudhary had taken away the woman's mobile phone and later called her husband to demand a ransom of Rs 30 lakh to project it as a kidnapping and extortion case.

