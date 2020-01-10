Home Nation

NEET: PIL filed on reservation of seats in government medical colleges

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha issued notice to authorities including the Director of Medical Education and posted the PIL for further hearing to February 20.

By PTI

CHENNAI: A plea has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the state government to reserve a minimum 5 per cent of seats in all government medical colleges to students who have studied in Tamil medium and passed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The plea was filed by N Murugesan of Dharmapuri district.

The petitioner, who cited information received under RTI, said of 5,400 seats available in medical colleges only 106 students who studied in Tamil Medium have got their medical seats which is only 2 per cent.

Stating that the above data creates a false image that the students who have studied in Tamil medium will not get the medical seats, the petitioner said in Karnataka reservation of 5 per cent seats was made available to candidates who studied Kannada medium in medical colleges.

The petitioner sought a direction from the Court to reserve 5 per cent of the seats to the students who studied in Tamil medium.

