Shah chairs security meet, Doval present

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs against the backdrop of recent protests in various states against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Law and order issues across the country, as well as security matters linked to J&K, were also discussed in the meeting, said sources, privy to the meeting.

Sources said, intelligence inputs regarding role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) behind the CAA protests was also discussed at the meeting. The meeting was held a day after a seven-member inter-faith delegation comprising prominent spiritual leaders and social reformers from different faiths and sects met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy to express solidarity with the government on CAA.