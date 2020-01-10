Two sentenced to death for rape, murder of minor in UP

By IANS

BAREILLY: A special POCSO court here on Thursday sentenced to death the two accused of rape and murder of a minor in January 2016.

The court, which had reserved the verdict on January 8, has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the accused persons.

According to reports, the incident took place on January 29, 2016 when the minor girl did not return home in the evening.

When her family members set out to search for her, they found her lying dead in a field.

The post mortem report revealed that she had been raped before being strangulated.

Police investigations in the case could not make any headway but a villager informed the police that two persons, Murari Lal and Umakant, had sought his help and said that the police was after them.

The police immediately arrested the accused and during interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

The charge sheet in the case was filed in 2017.