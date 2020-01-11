Home Nation

Afghan terrorists biggest threat for J&K, forces put on high alert

The government is taking several steps to secure the borders along Pakistan, including installation of no-cut steel-fencing to stop infiltrations.

BSF patrol near the international border

BSF patrol near the international border (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Afghan terrorists, some of whom may have already entered India, are the biggest threat to peace in Jammu and Kashmir, said sources, adding that security forces are on high alert. The government is taking several steps to secure the borders along Pakistan, including installation of no-cut steel-fencing to stop infiltrations.

The BSF, which secures India’s International Border with Pakistan, has also recently completed an exercise to fully “map and identify” vulnerable spots all along the border. Latest measures include strengthening Indian defences along Pakistan, mapping of infiltration prone areas along the two borders, and erection of new steel fence along vulnerable patches, the sources said.

According to intelligence agencies, the Pakistani Army has recruited about 60 war-toughened Afghan fighters who would be pushed across the border to carry out attacks on security forces in the region. A security official said, “Afghan terrorists are the biggest threat to Kashmir peace at the moment.

Some foreign terrorists have already entered. They are better fighters, hence their involvement is a big concern.” The official said that terrorists who are being freed from Afghan war theatre are being pushed to Kashmir.
According to a security assessment, the security agencies are also keeping a close tab on the activities of cross-border terror modules and terrorists as they anticipate some incidents of attack on security
forces deployed in the Kashmir valley and around the Jammu area.

No-cut fencing along borders
To stop infiltration, the Centre is installing no-cut “steel fencing” at borders. BSF sources said that such a fence is being erected at a 60-km border stretch near Amritsar in Punjab. This fence which will cost about `2 crore for a kilometer is also being tested on a pilot-basis at a 7-km stretch in Assam’s Silchar along India’s border with Bangladesh. 

