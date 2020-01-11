Home Nation

AgustaWestland case: Court dismisses Christian Michel's plea on entry of CBI, ED into Tihar Jail

While dismissing the plea, the court said that it didn't find any any illegality on the part of ED and CBI officials who visited Tihar Jail'.

Published: 11th January 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

AugustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel

AugustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A special court has dismissed the application filed by AgustaWestland alleged 'middleman' Christian Michel seeking an inquiry into the visit of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in Tihar jail to meet him without court's permission.

Judge Arvind Kumar while dismissing the plea, observed that "I do not find any illegality on the part of ED and CBI officials who visited Tihar Jail. The application filed by accused Christian James Michel is without any merit and is thus dismissed".

Christian Michel is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal. While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a 'middleman' in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him.

Michel had moved the court seeking inquiry to be conducted into the entry of agency officials into the jail without seeking prior permission from the court. He alleged that the agency officials searched his belongings during the visit of a British counsellor in Tihar on October 22. On the contentions, the court had earlier directed the jail authorities to submit a report regarding their visit.

Christian Michel's counsel, advocate Aljo K Joseph, had earlier stated that "as per Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, as and when consular access is requested and consular officers shall be free to communicate with nationals of the sending State and to have access to them."

"It is informed by the family of Christian James Michel that during the visit by consular, the ED and CBI officials tried to interfere with the process and checked article and books send by the family," he asserted.

The counsels appearing for the agencies, however, submitted that the officials went there on the Ministry of External Affairs' direction. Christian Michel was extradited from Dubai in 2018 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AgustaWestland case CBI Tihar jail Enforcement Directorate Christian Michel CBI ED Tihar Christian Michel plea
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp