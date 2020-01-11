Bihar man exposes 200 fake drug mafia, sends them to jail

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar-born Syed Mustafa Hussain (45), who once was a small-time pharmacist in Patna, is now wrecking havoc on those involved in the trading of adulterated and spurious medicines across the country.

He began his crusade against the fake drug mafia from 2008 motivated by the-then drug controller JP Singh and started informing the police against whosoever were found in the racket which poses serious threat to the lives of millions of people in Bihar and outsides.

"For me, saving the life of a poor patient is more holier than anything and I have dedicated my life to this causes," he said adding that he doesn't deter even after being intimidated umpteen times in the past and more often than not.

Initially, started from 2008, he was getting the hideouts and places of spurious medicines and drugs trading through the concerned department and police but the response wasn't as fast as expected. "Ultimately, I set up a company named as Brand Protection Services Pvt Ltd , headquartered at Delhi and started wrecking havoc on the suppliers and manufacturers of spurious medicines and drugs," he told the media.

He made a chain of raids conducted in Patna-based localities of spurious drugs with the help of police and the department, wherein he once was a small time pharmacist and selling medicines.

Impressed over Hussain's crusade against drugs mafia and marketing rackets of spurious medicines, a number of branded pharmaceutical companies approached and assigned his company for detecting duplicate and spurious brands of those companies products.

He got a collosal assignments of 150 different pharmaceutical companies and by now, he has lodged FIRs against more than 500 such businesses nationwide, who are involved in the rackets of spurious medicines and drug trading. "Around 200 racketeers of spurious medicines have been jailed so far after being their illegal activities detected and raided through my company since 2008 to now," he said.

He said that the nationwide rackets are still thriving with impunity in the country in the business of spurious medicines sales and supply. "From Delhi, Patna and Kolkata to many other parts of country, such rackets of spurious drugs survive and there is a need to launch a nationwide consolidated drive against them from all levels and all sides," he said.

He has requested the government of Bihar to provide him adequate security and support to raid outside the Bihar also. Hussain's crusade against mafia of spurious medicines has been lauded by many ministers and government officials including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

He also provides financial support to the families of many divyang children and 50 students for doing medical and engineering courses every year, distributes warm clothes across the country as humanitarian services besides chasing the mafia of spurious medicines. "Whatever I earn from services,I feel divine to share a major chunk of earnings for the welfare of needy and poorest among poor people," he told media.