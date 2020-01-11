Home Nation

Bihar man exposes 200 fake drug mafia, sends them to jail

Syed Mustafa Hussain began his crusade against the fake drug mafia from 2008 motivated by the-then drug controller JP Singh and started informing the police against such rackets.

Published: 11th January 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Syed Mustafa Hussain

Syed Mustafa Hussain

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar-born Syed Mustafa Hussain (45), who once was a small-time pharmacist in Patna, is now wrecking havoc on those involved in the trading of adulterated and spurious medicines across the country.

He began his crusade against the fake drug mafia from 2008 motivated by the-then drug controller JP Singh and started informing the police against whosoever were found in the racket which poses serious threat to the lives of millions of people in Bihar and outsides.

"For me, saving the life of a poor patient is more holier than anything and I have dedicated my life to this causes," he said adding that he doesn't deter even after being intimidated umpteen times in the past and more often than not.

Initially, started from 2008, he was getting the hideouts and places of spurious medicines and drugs trading through the concerned department and police but the response wasn't as fast as expected. "Ultimately, I set up a company named as Brand Protection Services Pvt Ltd , headquartered at Delhi and started wrecking havoc on the suppliers and manufacturers of spurious medicines and drugs," he told the media.

He made a chain of raids conducted in Patna-based localities of spurious drugs with the help of police and the department, wherein he once was a small time pharmacist and selling medicines.

Impressed over Hussain's crusade against drugs mafia and marketing rackets of spurious medicines, a number of branded pharmaceutical companies approached and assigned his company for detecting duplicate and spurious brands of those companies products.

He got a collosal assignments of 150 different pharmaceutical companies  and by now, he has lodged FIRs against more than 500 such businesses nationwide, who are involved in the rackets of spurious medicines and drug trading. "Around 200 racketeers of spurious medicines have been jailed so far after being their illegal activities detected and raided through my company since 2008 to now," he said.

He said that the nationwide rackets are still thriving with impunity in the country in the business of spurious medicines sales and supply. "From Delhi, Patna and Kolkata to many other parts of country, such rackets of spurious drugs survive and there is a need to launch a nationwide consolidated drive against them from all levels and all sides," he said.

He has requested the government of Bihar to provide him adequate security and support to raid outside the Bihar also. Hussain's crusade against mafia of spurious medicines has been lauded by many ministers and government officials including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

He also provides financial support to the families of many divyang children and 50 students for doing medical and engineering courses every year, distributes warm clothes across the country as humanitarian services besides chasing the mafia of spurious medicines. "Whatever I earn from services,I feel divine to share a major chunk of earnings for the welfare of needy and poorest among poor people," he told media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syed Mustafa Hussain Bihar drug controller Fake medicine racket Fake Medicine vigilante
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp