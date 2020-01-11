Home Nation

CAA stir: AJYCP protesters arrested in Assam as a preventive measure

The AJYCP demonstrators were arrested and taken in buses to the temporary jail in 4 Assam Police battalion headquarters at Kahilipara area before they were released later, officials added.

Published: 11th January 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Activists of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) marching to gherao the Assam state secretariat here to protest the new citizenship law were arrested on Saturday as a preventive measure, officials said.

Slogan shouting AJYCP activists from Tinsukia in Upper Assam marching towards the state secretariat were stopped at Khanapara area ahead of the secretariat in Dispur, officials said.

The AJYCP demonstrators were arrested and taken in buses to the temporary jail in 4 Assam Police battalion headquarters at Kahilipara area before they were released later, officials added.

As the Centre on Friday night in a gazette notification announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will come into force from January 10, students of the premier Cotton University here came out at 11.

30 pm to protest against it and burnt effigies of Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister shouting slogans against them and that people of Assam will not accept CAA.

The Assam College Teachers Association staged a demonstration in Guwahati against the CAA despite a state government order warning the government servants against expressing any opinion or statement criticising the government violating service rules.

"We are not interfering on political issues. But we have a constitutional right to freedom of speech as citizens of India to express opposition to CAA", said a member of the ACTA adding, that they had not in anyway adversely affected the normal functioning of colleges or examinations.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) and AJYCP continued with their anti-CAA democratic protest meetings at Sadia, Guwahati, Nagaon, Jorhat and many other places across the state on Saturday.

AASU president Dipanka Nath reacting to the Centre notifying the CAA, said the people of the state have to remain united against the government move and continue with their ongoing protest till it was repealed.

AASU general secretary Luringjyoti Gogoi said it's legal fight along with other organisations in Assam will continue.

In a gazette notification, the Union Home ministry on Friday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act under which non- Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, will come into force from January 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad AJYCP Assam Protests Citizenship Act Protests
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp