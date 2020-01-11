Home Nation

Chandigarh diary

Raj Bala Malik of the BJP was elected the 24th mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation for a one-year term.

Published: 11th January 2020 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Chandigarh civic body gets new mayor
Raj Bala Malik of the BJP was elected the 24th mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation for a one-year term. She defeated Gurbax Rawat of the Congress in voting that was held in the MC House. Malik got 22 votes out of the total 27 votes (26 councillors and one by ex-officio member, Member of Parliament Kirron Kher). Malik was elected as a councillor in 2011. This is not her first stint as mayor as she had assumed the office in 2012 when she was a Congress candidate. Four years on, she switched to the saffron camp. Malik is married to RK Malik, a senior lawyer.  There was a fear of cross-voting, but it did not happen.

Restrictions on heavy vehicles
To decongest city roads, the Chandigarh administration plans to restrict entry timings from February 1 for heavy vehicles. Heavy vehicles will be banned on four major entry and exit points of the city from 8.30am to 10.30am and 5pm to 8pm, which are peak traffic hours. Within the city, the plan is to ban such vehicles from 6am to 11pm on all internal roads (V-2, V-3, V-4, V-5, V-6) within Sectors 1 to 56.  In special cases, the senior superintendent of police (traffic), all sub-divisional magistrates and deputy superintendents of police (traffic) will have the authority to give permission to ply such vehicles during the restricted hours in case of any emergency. The traffic police have been trying out various plans to regulate the flow of traffic so that commuters are not inconvenienced.

QR code must for autorickshaws
The State Transport Authority (STA) has decided to make QR code mandatory for all auto rickshaws in Chandigarh. The code will be pasted on autos prominently having all details about the driver so that the passengers can share it with their family or friends. A passenger can lodge a complaint if the auto driver misbehaves. The passengers can scan the code through their mobile by using an app, which is being developed by the department. They can also call up on the numbers shown in the list. No permits will be issued if the auto owners do not have QR code.

Hike in bus fares
The Chandigarh Administration has hiked the bus fares of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) by 5 per cent in the wake of losses faced by the travel authority. In 2017-18, the CTU suffered a loss of I72 crore. The increase in the fares will be applicable in AC and non-AC buses for both local and long routes. Two lakh commuters use these buses daily. Of the total 533 CTU buses, 410 ply within the city and the rest are reserved on long routes while operating from four depots.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp