Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to watch Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' today

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will watch the film 'Chhapaak' staring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, in a local movie theatre in Raipur on Saturday. The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government on Thursday has declared the Meghna Gulzar directed movie "tax-free".



The CM took to the social media on Saturday to reveal his plan. “Today I’ll go to watch the film based on the life of acid attack survivor”, Baghel tweeted.

मैं आज ऐसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर पर बनी फिल्म "छपाक" देखने जाऊंगा। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) January 11, 2020



Earlier on Friday, Baghel had alleged that now there is a strategy (by BJP) at every level to suppress the voices of discontent. "Whosoever raises the voice against them are being trolled and defamed," he said.

He has also appealed the people to watch the movie along with their families. "You all should see the movie with your families, become aware and generate social awareness," he tweeted. 'Chhapaak' is facing boycott calls by a local BJP leader and other right-wing groups.



The Congress party has come out in open support for the Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who is being targeted by some BJP leaders and faced ire through right-wing trolls. She had gone to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi to express her solidarity with the students after the violence in the campus premises on January 5.



A day before the release the Congress governments of Rajasthan, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh besides the Chhattisgarh declared ‘Chhapaak' tax free in their respective states.



On Friday a senior Chhattisgarh minister TS Singhdeo watched the movie with the party leaders. A local Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay booked the movie tickets for the party workers reserving one of the shows in a local cinema hall.