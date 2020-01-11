Home Nation

Citizenship Act, Article 370 makes it to syllabus of this university in Uttar Pradesh

The course explains the complete process and importance of the abrogation of Article 370 and the logic behind bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Vice-Chancellor of the university said.

PRAYAGRAJ: An open university in Uttar Pradesh has launched an awareness campaign on the Citizenship Amendment Act and Article 370 by including them in the college syllabus. The new syllabus came into force from January 2020.

Professor Kameshwar Nath Singh, the Vice-Chancellor of Rajarshi Tandon Open University, told IANS, "Our university runs courses according to the need of the time and society. There are some courses for which students do not have to appear for exams. Certificates are handed out on the basis of evaluation of assignments. Right now we have introduced CAA and Article 370 in this category."

The three-month awareness course on these topics commenced from January 2020, the VC said.

Admissions have begun for the course. Students will be given assignments and they will be given certificates after the successful completion of the assignments, the VC added.

The CAA syllabus has been divided into five parts while the one on Article 370 and 35A has six parts.

This is an exercise to make people aware about the CAA and Article 370 and 35A, the VC said.

The course explains the complete process and importance of the abrogation of Article 370 and the logic behind bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said.

