Home Nation

Congress meets to deliberate on CAA, NRC, violence in university campuses

The Congress top brass meeting, chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, will also deliberate on the state of the economy at the meet at the party's Akbar Road headquarters.

Published: 11th January 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Priyanka Gandhi and others at the Congress Working Committe meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Priyanka Gandhi and others at the Congress Working Committe meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met here on Saturday to deliberate on issues such as the amended citizenship law, the proposed nationwide implementation of the NRC and violence in university campuses, including JNU.

The Congress top brass meeting, chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, will also deliberate on the state of the economy at the meet at the party's Akbar Road headquarters.

Apart from Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, top party leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, A K Antony, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia were among those present.

The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, is likely to come out with a resolution highlighting its future strategies on these issues, sources said.

The leadership will give shape to the Congress's strategy in the wake of widespread student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), sources had said earlier.

The Congress has come out against the amended citizenship law and supported students' agitations in various campuses in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Congress Working Committee NRC Citizenship Act Sonia Gandhi JNU Violence JNU Attacks
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp