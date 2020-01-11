Home Nation

Economy in bad shape, 'tax terrorism' should be curbed: Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy said that every university should have police personnel on the campus, and JNU, which is in news for a recent incident of violence, should be closed for two years.

Published: 11th January 2020 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said on Friday that the country's economy was in "dire times", and "tax terrorism" should be ended to encourage investors.

He also said that every university should have police personnel on the campus, and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which is in news for a recent incident of violence, should be "closed for two years".

"The economy is in dire times, everything is going downwards if the trend continues banks will close down, NBFCs will close down and (it will) lead to disaster," Swamy said, speaking to reporters here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a programme at Indus University.

"The measures that can be taken are, first,  Income Tax needs to be abolished. The tax terrorism in our country needs to be reined in so that people start investing and do not fear taxman," he said.

"The problem we are facing at present is a lack of demand, we have a good supply. So the government needs to print notes and put it in the hands of people to boost demand. The government needs to build roads, big six-lane, eight-lane roads," he added.

Asked about the recent violence at JNU in Delhi, Swamy said for the safety of students, every university should have police presence on the campus as in the United States.

"In universities like JNU we should have not only police but CRPF and BSF too," he said.

JNU should be closed for two years and its "good students" should be shifted to other universities like Delhi University, the MP, known for making controversial statements, added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subramanian Swamy Subramanian Swamy on economy JNU Economy
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp