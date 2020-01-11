Girl dies after being set on fire by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur

By PTI

BALRAMPUR: A minor girl died after being set ablaze following a clash between two families in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said.

The 12-year-old girl lost her life on Friday after the two families came to blows in Sonaudi village under Dehat Kotwali police station area over suspicion of stone pelting, Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said.

In a fit of rage, Ramu poured kerosene and set fire to neighbour Vishram Chaurasia's daughter leading to her death, the officer said.

A case of murder has been registered after Chaurasia lodged a complaint, he said.

Two teams have been constituted to nab the culprit who fled the village along with his family soon after the incident, the SP said, adding that additional personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.