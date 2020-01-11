Home Nation

Left parties created atmosphere of violence at JNU: Yogi Adityanath

Terrorism and separatism, which was reaching its end in the country, was now getting a new lease of life through anti-CAA protests and incidents like those at the JNU campus, the UP CM claimed.

Published: 11th January 2020 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GWALIOR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused Left organisations of creating an "atmosphere of violence" at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The BJP leader was addressing a rally organised by the Janjagran Manch in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at GYMC Ground here.

Referring to the recent violence at the JNU campus, Adityanath said, "Leftist groups created an atmosphere of violence by resorting to lies, but Delhi Police has unearthed the conspiracy they had hatched to disrupt the examination process at JNU."

It was time the people were told the reality by conducting an awareness campaign, which will also dispel the "confusion" the opposition was creating over the CAA and the JNU incident, he said.

Terrorism and separatism, which was reaching its end in the country, was now getting a new lease of life (through anti-CAA protests and incidents like those at the JNU campus), the UP chief minister claimed.

The Constitution gives rights to people, but people should also perform their duties, he said.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on the evening of January 5 as a group of masked persons armed with sticks attacked students and teachers.

Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects and claimed that JNU Student Union president Aishe Ghosh -- who was injured in the violence -- was one of them.

Left-leaning student organisations, which are opposing a hike in hostel fees at JNU, had called for a boycott of the semester registration process.

TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Citizenship Act JNU Protests JNU Attacks JNU Violence
