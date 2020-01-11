Home Nation

PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee might share the stage in November

A social media campaign has been going on with the hashtag #GoBAckModi, asking people to rally at the airport.

Published: 11th January 2020 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata-Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Kolkata Port Trust (KPT) will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on its 150th-year celebration scheduled to be held in the first week of November. The invitation is expected to bring Modi and Mamata on the same stage.

The Prime Minister and the West Bengal CM have not shared a stage in the recent past. After refusing to attend meetings with the Prime Minister, Mamata met Modi on September 18, the first time since the two hit out at each other during the Lok Sabha elections campaigns.

ALSO READ | Are you ambassador of Pakistan or PM of India, Mamata asks PM Modi

“We have informed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about our programme. We are yet to know his schedule. We have come to know the Prime Minister may attend the international science conference scheduled to be held on November 5 in Kolkata. After getting a nod from the PMO, we will fix a date to organise the celebration around that time. We will also invite the Chief Minister,” said a KPT official. While the KPT completed its 150-year journey on October 17, the KPT authorities did not celebrate the occasion. 

“Modi has not visited the state since he became Prime Minister for the second term. We came to know about Modi’s possible visit to the state in the first week of November and took the decision to celebrate the occasion if and when he arrives,” said the official.The two last shared the stage back at Visva Bharati’s convocation programme in Santiniketan in 2018. 

Things got worse when the  Centre and the state had a fallout pver setting up a port at Tajpur in East Midnapore district. Mamata, expressed her displeasure on several occasions accusing the Centre of not showing enough intent to take the issue forward.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi​ Kolkata visit Modi​ Kolkata visit West Bengal politics Kolkata Port Trust
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp